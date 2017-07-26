Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are going head to head with Udinese at the John Smith's Stadium live tonight.

It's their final pre-season friendly before the team heads off to their training camp in Austria.

Some fans have made it to the stadium for the match but for those who couldn't get there, all's not lost - you can watch a live stream of the match on Udinese TV's website here.

If you want English commentary, follow our live blog!

Head coach David Wagner was expected to chop and change his squad tonight as the newly-promoted side gear up for a debut season in the Premier League.

We could see all of Town's nine new signings as well as a large portion of last year's promotion winners as Town take on an Italian team for the first time since 1971.

Town's team is as follows: Lossl; Carave, Zanka, Schindler, Malone; Williams, Billing; Ince, Palmer, Van La Parra; Mounie.

Udinese's XI is: Scuffet, Widmer, Pezzella, Hallfredsson, Danilo, Angella, Jankto, Fofana, Perica, De Paul, Lasagna.