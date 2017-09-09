The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This video showing a man leaping from a bedroom window of a house as police batter down the front door is circulating on social media.

In the footage, posted on a Dewsbury Facebook group, a police officer is shown breaking down the UPVC door, watched by a colleague.

The officer eventually bashes the door off its hinges and he and two colleagues burst inside.

Seconds earlier the video shows the curtain twitching above and as the officers disappear inside a man clambers out of the window, drops onto the driveway and stumbles away.

The video, dubbed The Great Escape, was posted last night on Dewsbury Pictures Old and New but there was no clue as to where or when it was filmed.

People who commented on the post questioned whether it was real or fake.

Someone said: “Evading the police is not big and it’s not clever,” while someone else added: “Brilliant policing! Just all go in while he jumps out of the window.”

Another suggested the video had been faked and said the ‘escapee’ may have been added later.

Without any more details West Yorkshire Police were unable to shed any light on whether the video was genuine.

However if the footage has been manipulated it appears to be a clever hoax.

What do you think? Real or fake?