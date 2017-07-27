The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it comes to combining a healthy diet and exercise, one Huddersfield man took things a little too literally.

The unknown man was spotted taking his banana for a stroll on a dog lead through the town centre, and we are just as confused as everybody else.

The man was seen walking past the noodle bar on Cross Church Street while pausing momentarily to look at some plant pots at C Booth & Sons' hardware shop before continuing down the street.

The bizarre moment was captured on Snapchat by Steven Helliwell, a 23-year-old freelance graphic designer from Huddersfield, and shared online on Tuesday, with the clip having since been viewed 70,000 times.

Steven said: “I was mostly confused if I’m honest. Plenty of people noticed. He was just casually walking down the street like it was a normal thing to do.”

“I saw him walk down the street before he headed left. He didn’t do anything else.”

It’s certainly an odd choice of pet, but we can see the ap-peel of a walk around Huddersfield.

(Image: JOHN SHENTON)

The short video has been shared more than a thousand times on social media.

Trev Moulton said: “Poor thing’s gonna get bruised being dragged around like that."

Gina Pinder commented: “Dunno why people find this so weird, just a dude takin his ‘nana for a wee stroll”.

Are you the mysterious man who walks his banana? Get in touch at editorial@examiner.co.uk.