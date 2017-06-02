The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage has emerged of anti-terror police carrying out searches on a house in Crosland Moor following a raid.

Officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) carried out raids in Huddersfield and Sheffield and made three arrests.

Two of the men - aged 24 and 29 and both from Huddersfield - were detained on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

A third man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Footage has now emerged of armed masked officers going into a semi-detached property on Rudding Street, Crosland Moor.

The officers look to be carrying out searches in the house moments after the door was blasted open.

An eye-witness told the Examiner: “I heard a big bang and looked outside the window.

“Armed officers had broken inside the house. It sounded like they used a stun grenade.

“Once they started coming outside we were told to stay away from the windows in case something happened.”

As previously reported the operation is not connected to the Manchester Arena attack which killed 22 people and injured more than 60 others.

A heavy police presence was spotted in Crosland Moor around 5.30pm yesterday and a short time later people reported hearing a loud explosion.

A spokesman for CTU said last night: “There are no connections to the recent incident and investigation in Manchester.

“The operation is based on recently received intelligence.”

And after the third arrest the spokesman said today: “We are unable to give any further detail and will not confirm or respond to speculation regarding the nature of any potential offences.”