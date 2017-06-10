The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A medium was called into the former David Brown factory in Lockwood after long-standing claims that the building was haunted.

Pauline Day, who has worked as a medium for more than 40 years, appeared to pick up a lot of paranormal activity when she visited on Saturday morning.

Her dad had worked in the engineering firm as a boiler stoker and she believes he made contact during her visit.

She went in after auctioneer Collin Hufton moved his business into one of the building’s units and strange things started happening.

The 60-year-old owner of Colne Valley Auctions said he doesn’t believe in ghosts but during the visit he was left with chills.

Pauline, of Holmfirth, said: “I’d love to host a ghost hunt event here because there’s so much activity and we’d get an even better result at night time.

“I’m going to try to arrange it and we’ll be able to do glass moving and table tilting. But no ouija boards – they’re a scam.”

Her Electromagnetic Field (or EMF) Meter lit up in a bathroom, former offices and on a staircase – none of which had electric in them other than lights and several mobile phones.

Pauline, 66, organises ghost hunt nights in aid of Kirkwood Hospice which cared for her late sister.

To find out more e-mail paulinedayghostevents@gmail.com or call 01484 690428.