The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet Bobby the football playing pug who was born with only three legs.

The cute puppy had a tough start after being born with a deformed tail and a missing leg which prevented her from walking.

But now she’s thriving thanks to encouragement from her owners, former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Matt Glennon, wife Nicola and their daughters Alannah, 14, and Imogen, 10.

The couple have been taking her for walks around Hepworth and she’s taken to playing football in their garden.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She’s getting stronger by the day and isn’t in any pain, having been checked over by a vet.

Nicola said that the vet intended to check her again in a year’s time to decide what to do with the small stump where her right leg should be.

“We want to make sure we give her as much love and attention as she needs. We want to get her on (Channel 4 show) The Supervet who can do miraculous things.”

Matt, who works as a Town summariser for Radio Leeds, joked: “She has a left foot like Lionel Messi and deals with her disability brilliantly.

“She’s fast now and likes fighting and running around.”

Bobby also likes spending time with her sister Hilda and their mum Stella, who is now three.

Matt added: “Pugs are fantastic dogs. I like walking and they come with me.”