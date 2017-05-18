This is the moment Huddersfield Town fans realised they were going to Wembley.
With only 2,000 Town supporters allowed tickets for the Championship play-off semi-final decider at Sheffield Wednesday, the club put up a big screen in the car park at the Canalside training complex off Leeds Road.
Around 3,000 fans ate, drank and sang – but this was the moment Town secured their place in the richest game in world club football.
The Championship Play-off Final on Monday, May 29 against Reading will be worth an astonishing £200 million to the winner.
And for Town victory would mean a return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.
With the scores locked at 1-1 after extra-time , the game was decided by a penalty shoot-out with Town keeper Danny Ward’s save from Fernando Forestieri sending fans into raptures.