The moment Thomas Mair was arrested was caught on camera by an eyewitness.

Seconds after Mair was caught and pinned to the floor by brave police officers, the video was shared on Snapchat - and screen shots were circulating on Twitter.

After the shooting, Mair calmly walked away towards - in a manner described in court as 'in no hurry - composed'.

David Honeybell, who had gone to see Mrs Cox before her surgery, told jurors that after the attack the man calmly walked away.

He said: “He just walked away with not a care in the world, he just walked away.”

The court heard that Mair told two police officers “it’s me” moments before the unarmed pair rugby tackled him to the ground after Jo Cox was murdered.

West Yorkshire Pcs Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright both told the Old Bailey he also said “I’m a political activist” after they had detained and cuffed the alleged killer.

When Pc Wright looked in the bag Mair was carrying, he saw a sawn-off .22 rifle later found to be loaded with live ammunition, a dagger-style knife and an EU referendum leaflet amongst other items.

They were on patrol in a police car on June 16 when they spotted Mair around a mile from where the MP was attacked.