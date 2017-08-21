Driver Michael Andrews caught this terrifying incident on his car’s dash-cam.

Mr Andrews was driving on York Road, near Gipton in Leeds, when he stopped for traffic lights.

A moment after the lights turn to amber a white Ford Focus appears in the right hand lane, narrowly missing two pedestrians.

Two pedestrians caught on dash-cam moments before a Ford Focus suddenly appears

Mr Andrews, from Garforth, said the right hand lane was for traffic turning right only.

“I did not see him coming so it was a big shock. I was amazed he missed both pedestrians. On another day that could easily have been a fatality.”

In recent months Mr Andrew’s has captured several incidents of bad driving on his dash-cam.

He posted the footage on Twitter, copying in West Yorkshire Police, with the message: “Police should have a word with this ****er before he kills someone.”