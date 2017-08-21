The video will start in 8 Cancel

Driver Michael Andrews caught this terrifying incident on his car’s dash-cam.

Mr Andrews was driving on York Road, near Gipton in Leeds, when he stopped for traffic lights.

A moment after the lights turn to amber a white Ford Focus appears in the right hand lane, narrowly missing two pedestrians.

Mr Andrews, from Garforth, said the right hand lane was for traffic turning right only.

“I did not see him coming so it was a big shock. I was amazed he missed both pedestrians. On another day that could easily have been a fatality.”

In recent months Mr Andrew’s has captured several incidents of bad driving on his dash-cam.

He posted the footage on Twitter, copying in West Yorkshire Police, with the message: “Police should have a word with this ****er before he kills someone.”