The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watching a newlywed couple shyly shuffling during a three minute first dance can somewhat kill the party atmosphere.

So more and more couples are taking to learn some moves from a pro or at least take time to practise before their big day.

Rachel Walmsley runs Heckmondwike-based Time Step School of Dance and gave Rachel and Nicholas Irvine classes ahead of their wedding last July.

The Mirfield couple wowed guests with their routine which began as a traditional first dance but ends up turning into a mash up to hits including The Proclaimers, The Black Eyed Peas and Beyonce.

Rachel said: “I teach couples of all abilities. It’s mainly brides who instigate coming but once they get here and we start working on the routine the grooms get into it and start to shine but then it can be the brides that start to feel less confident!”

Rachel said she has seen first dance lessons grow in popularity in the last five years and couples are now looking to make a bigger impact on their guests.

“I think a few years ago there was a video which went viral of a wedding party doing the Thriller dance.

“It really captured couples’ attentions and I’ve had couples wanting a more lively routine than the traditional wedding dance.

“The important thing to remember is it doesn’t have to be elaborate, there’s enough pressure on a couple on their wedding day anyway, so it’s making a routine that they will feel confident performing, enjoy and be able to look back on and smile.”

Wedding dance routine creativity isn’t restricted to the first dance; bridesmaids and groomsmen can also get in on the action.

Rachel added: “We’ve had hen parties and occasional groomsmen. They’ve done street dancing, 80s routines, cheerleading, it’s a real mix.”

So if you’re looking to brush up on your skills ahead of your big day, here are Rachel’s tips on planning your first dance:

1. Rehearse in dance shoes

2. Keep your routine simple

3. Try dancing in your dress before the day

4. Make sure your DJ has the correct version of your track, you don’t want an extended version or shorter track spoiling your moment

5. Choose a track or mix that means something to you both

6. Don’t panic if you go wrong there’s only you two who will know

7. Make sure your guests have camera/video ready to capture the moment