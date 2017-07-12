Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lindley Choir has plenty to sing about after completing a hat-trick of successes this year.

The choir, which is made up of 46 youngsters from Lindley CE Junior School, were trophy winners at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales, where they overcame strong competition from Welsh and English choirs and a choir from Estonia to win.

The choir sang two pieces – “Be joyful” by Mervyn Cousins and “Winds” by Larysa Kuzmenko. The adjudicators were complimentary about the choir’s performance saying it had “a perfect understanding of the music” and perfect intonation.

It follows the choir’s success in being named Barnardo’s Junior Choir of the Year 2017 against stiff competition from across the country at the Royal Festival Hall in London and winning both the Year 6 and Under choir classes at the Mrs Sunderland Music Festival.

Alison North, the choir’s conductor, said: “To have won both a national and an international award in one year is, I think, a remarkable achievement for these 46 eight to 11-year-olds.”

She said the choir would now start a rebuilding phase – as about half its members are Year 6 pupil Lindley to move up to high school. But she said: “The choir members that are leaving have had the most successful year ever. They are pretty triumphant.”