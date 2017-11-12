The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 200 runners marked Remembrance Sunday by taking part in the Huddersfield Poppy Dash in Greenhead Park.

Participants, who made a donation to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, braved a chilly morning before they warmed up with a 5k run.

It started at the war memorial where bugler Holly Baker, 13, a King James’ School pupil from Kirkheaton, sounded the Last Post just before the runners set off.

Former Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds, who gave a short speech, said he hoped the Poppy Dash would become an annual event because the Royal British Legion was doing vital work which required funding.

“The sad fact is there are thousands of ex-servicemen living rough in Britain and in Yorkshire thousands of them are unemployed.”

He praised the role of young people in supporting the Poppy Appeal.

“It’s great that youngsters are getting involved and understanding what the Poppy Appeal is about. Kirklees College students have been around town this year selling poppies. The appeal is also well supported by air, sea and Army cadets.”

Poppy Dash race director Wayne Law said: “The Poppy Dash is free to enter, with participants making a donation. We hope to raise a similar amount to last year, which was around £2,000.”

Debbie Westlake, county fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: “This event is absolutely brilliant. Wayne is very kindly staging this event for free, with all donations going directly to Royal British Legion to help local Forces families.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people out on such a cold day.”

Earlier, civic dignitaries, police officers, soldiers, cadets and scouts took part in a Remembrance Day parade through Huddersfield town centre.

The parade was led by a brass band. A service of remembrance was held at Huddersfield Parish Church.