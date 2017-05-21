Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rates of cigarette smoking may be declining but one of Huddersfield’s oldest shops is reporting a rise in interest in pipe smoking and posh cigars.

C Booth & Son, which has been based on Cross Church Street for 152 years, is known as ‘the shop that sells everything’ - and that includes cigars from central America and Cuba.

On Friday, as new tobacco ‘plain packaging’ regulations came into force, the store was doing a brisk trade in lighters, hand-rolling tobacco and cigars.

Owner Simon Green said consumers and retailers had had plenty of time to get used to the new regulations, which include a ban on flavoured hand-rolling tobacco.

Mr Green said the shop had been broadening its range of tobacco products to meet demand, although it does not sell cigarettes or electronic cigarettes.

“We have had a growth in sales but that’s down to the fact that we have expanded our ranges,” he said.

About five years ago he built a humidor - a room with constant humidity used to store the cigars and tobacco in tip-top condition.

And he revealed that younger people were coming in to buy cigars and even pipes.

Some of the purchases may be as a result of experimentation - or to celebrate graduation days, weddings and stag dos, he added.