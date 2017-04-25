An Examiner photographer stopped his car to help a woman whose house was filling with smoke from a chimney fire.

Simon Morley was heading down Station Road, Honley , when he noticed thick smoke belching from a house chimney.

Simon helped to calm the elderly householder and brought her out of the house to get some fresh air.

Firefighters at the scene of the chimney fire in Honley
“She was in a state of panic, pulling logs off the fire and putting water onto it. She was phoning 999 when I went in. I brought her outside to get some fresh air.”

Simon was modest about his involvement, saying: “I think she would have managed without me. I think it had burnt itself out by the time the firemen got there.”

A fire engine attended the incident shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

No-one is believed to have been hurt.