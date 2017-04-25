An Examiner photographer stopped his car to help a woman whose house was filling with smoke from a chimney fire.
Simon Morley was heading down Station Road, Honley , when he noticed thick smoke belching from a house chimney.
Simon helped to calm the elderly householder and brought her out of the house to get some fresh air.
“She was in a state of panic, pulling logs off the fire and putting water onto it. She was phoning 999 when I went in. I brought her outside to get some fresh air.”
Simon was modest about his involvement, saying: “I think she would have managed without me. I think it had burnt itself out by the time the firemen got there.”
A fire engine attended the incident shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.
No-one is believed to have been hurt.