The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amazing footage of the last time Huddersfield Town beat Manchester United 65 years ago has been unearthed.

Part of the match on March 22, 1952, was filmed by Huddersfield Cine Club as part of a feature on a day in the life of trolley buses in the town.

The black and white film shows 30,000 Town fans streaming into the Leeds Road stadium to watch the Terriers smash Manchester United three goals to two.

Before kick off a brass band entertains the crowd, then the players are seen entering the pitch from the changing rooms.

The crowd goes See . Along with a penalty from Vic Metcalfe, the Terriers romp home with the final 3-2 score.

The Terriers’ incredible 2-1 win against the Manchester side two weeks ago prompted club members to dig out the film which had been gathering dust in their archive.

Archivist Trevor Spencer said: “The film is called Ducks and Skates. It had been forgotten for decades. The film is an unusual gauge and nobody had a projector to show it.

“About 15 years ago a new member started with the right projector so we dug it out.

“When the film was made the trolley buses took all the fans down to the ground and the bus workers went in to watch the match as well.

“The film shows the thousands of fans getting on the buses.

“After the match the bus crews come out with the fans and get ready to drive them off.”

Trevor said along with the film they found a printed commentary, adding: “The idea was they read the commentary out as the film played.”

The club has made a version with audio commentary for modern audiences to enjoy.

After the match the many trolley buses are seen lined up outside the ground waiting to transport elated fans - causing traffic hold-ups to rival those of 2017.

Unfortunately for Town, the win against Manchester didn’t stop them being relegated after 32 seasons in the first division while Manchester United finished the season at the top of the league.

Top goalscorer of the season was Jimmy Glazzard who netted 10 of Town’s 44 goals in 18 appearances.

A fans’ favourite, he spent most of his career with Huddersfield. He was the club’s top scorer on six occasions and joint top scorer in the first division with 29 goals in 1953-54.

He retired in 1957 aged 34 and died in 1996.