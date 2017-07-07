The video will start in 8 Cancel

This cute baby deer was spotted looking a bit lost on a rural road near Holmfirth.

The fawn was spotted at Holmbridge by local resident Jack Barber.

Jack shot some phone footage and posted it on Facebook with the comment: “Not every day you get to see a baby deer! Mother nowhere in sight.”

He added: “I’ve seen a few older ones over the last couple of years but never long enough to snap a pic never mind a video.”

Other locals said they were surprised to see such a young deer.

One said: “I’ve seen older deer there a couple of times ... young bucks and doe but never a baby before.”

Another said: “It could have been disturbed by walkers or dogs. She (the fawn’s mother) will find it no doubt.”

There are thought to be large numbers of wild deer around Huddersfield.