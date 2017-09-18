The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rescue volunteers carried a woman across the moors on a stretcher after she was hurt in a terrifying fall.

The rescue team was at her side within minutes after the female walker fell and dislocated her shoulder near Thornton Moor Reservoir yesterday morning (Sunday).

Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team detailed how the woman was put onto a stretcher and carried for 1.5 miles as she had fallen in a remote location inaccessible by ambulance.

The team posted pictures and video of the rescue on their Facebook page, showing volunteers hiking across peat and bog and down unstable paths with the woman in tow.

A spokesperson said: “We received an urgent request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to provide assistance with locating an injured lady who had fallen whilst out walking near Thornton Moor Reservoir and sustained a dislocated shoulder.”

A team of 22 volunteers were en route to the scene, which was on the moors near Keighley, within 12 minutes of the call shortly before 11am.

Half an hour later, the woman had been found and was given pain relief. After being stretchered to safety, doctors replaced her shoulder and she was taken to hospital.