The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the incredible moment an overflow heading out of Dovestone Reservoir is transformed into a Niagara Falls style torrent as the Pennines was battered with torrential downpours this morning.

Heavy rain disrupted the rush-hour around Huddersfield with flooding reported on rail lines and several roads affected by the heavy flow of water.

And there is further rain forecast for the region.

But the heavy rain also resulted in water heading into a Dovestone Reservoir in Saddleworth being turned into a white-water-style river.

(Image: Russ Learmont)

This footage taken by Russ Learmont shows the fast-flowing water heading down the hillside making it look a lot more like a waterfall than a stream.

He posted the footage on Facebook with the word ‘Wow’.

The footage comes as Huddersfield is facing a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rain is set to hit the town between 4pm Tuesday and 6am Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned that the rain could cause flooding on roads and rail as well as causing difficult driving conditions.

They said there is also a small chance of flooding to homes.

The downpours will come as the region is battered by winds that could reach 75mph betwwen 8pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.