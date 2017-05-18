The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young entrepreneur Joshua Males has turned his love of fidget spinners into a money-making venture – at the age of eight.

The Marsden schoolboy set up his own website – with help from his IT expert dad Steve – and has even produced promotional videos for Facebook and YouTube.

Joshua ordered 200 fidget spinners to be shipped to his house from China.

His dad, who runs his own IT firm, encouraged his son to make some money for himself to stop some of the pestering.

Steve said: “I want him to understand more about business and hope he enjoys the new concept that if he wants something he can have another option than pestering his mum and dad.

“Joshua will enjoy the profits himself, or hopefully reinvest on his next venture, after his ‘Dad loan’ for stock and other expenses have been accounted for.”

So far he has sold about 15 and has printed flyers to be handed out at his school, Marsden Junior.

Joshua, who lives with parents Steve and Donna and sister Georgie, four, picked up some of his business ideas from an ‘entrepreneur after-school class’ at infant school.

In a video posted Facebook, Joshua says: “I have got 16 colours. Go ahead and buy one from my website.”

His website is www.daily-dealz.co.uk