This is the unbelievable moment a scooter driver who appears to steal a woman’s phone is captured live on film – on the very thing he stole.

The Huddersfield woman was live streaming a video of her walk around London yesterday morning (Thursday) using the app Periscope.

But the cheery video was cut short when a thief on a scooter apparently came up from behind her and grabbed her phone from her hand as she filmed on a street in the capital.

The woman, who we have not named, was stood opposite a coffee shop talking about her last stay in the city when all of a sudden the film cuts off and you can see a fast blur.

The hooded thief’s covered face can be seen momentarily as the footage carries on rolling before he realises and cuts it off.