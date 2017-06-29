The video will start in 8 Cancel

Schoolboy Benjamin Kilner stole the show at the local cricket club with his rendition of a Huddersfield Town chant.

The five-year-old blasted out a noisy version of Ain’t Nobody Like Kachunga at Upperthong Cricket Club open day on Sunday.

A video of his performance was posted by mum Sarah on Facebook and has been watched more than 1,600 times after the link was retweeted by Elias Kachunga, Town’s top goalscorer last season.

Sarah said Benjamin and his brother Harry, nine, were big Town fans and had enjoyed seeing the Terriers play at Wembley.

Although Benjamin is normally shy he wasn’t to be denied a chance to sing his favourite chant.

Mum Sarah said: “He’s picked up on the chants and is also into his singing. He’s a shy lad but when he saw the microphone that was it.”