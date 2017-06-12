The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart’s latest stunt has caused a ripple of both shock and delight on social media.

When Twitter users spotted the Mirfield actor’s name trending worldwide on Twitter last night (Sunday), fans swarmed to find out why.

It turned out thousands were sharing an image of the X-Men star drinking champagne – from a SHOE.

Sir Patrick, 76 , stole the show at the Canadian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton won the race.

Sir Patrick, who is a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan and was at Wembley for the play-off final victory, was conducting the post-race interviews on the podium with Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo, who came third, when he motioned towards a bottle of bubbly.

Red Bull racer Ricciardo unbuckled his shoe and gestured: “Do you want some?” Sir Patrick yelled: “Cheers!” as he took a swig.

Crowds went mad for the stunt, as did the actor’s fans online, as he was called a “legend” and “absolute hero” after Formula 1 tweeted the video.

Cara Compass wrote: “Was terrified to see ‘ Sir Patrick Stewart ’ trending but he just drank champagne out of a shoe.”

Journalist Ollie Bairstow wrote: “If Canada gets Sir Patrick Stewart doing the podium interviews, can Silverstone get Brian Blessed?”