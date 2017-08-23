The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parts of West Yorkshire were hit by floods after a downpour of rain this morning (Wednesday).

Warnings were issued for Leeds and Wakefield, while North Kirklees also had a deluge.

The Environment Agency issued the warnings which meant “immediate action is required”, with flood sirens heard in parts of Leeds.

East Leeds was said to be the worst affected area, with pictures emerging of a supermarket being flooded and cars struggling as roads were transformed into rivers.

One Dewsbury resident filmed as a street was flooded, seeming to block in residents.

Shahban Abbas showed the extent of the heavy morning downpour on Parker Road in Thornhill Lees, and said he went out to buy sand bags to prevent the situation escalating.

People’s gardens were completely waterlogged with ankle-deep floods.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Sculpture Park was forced to close some exhibits. Staff at the popular attraction tweeted to say: “Unfortunately, due to heavy rain this morning, the Bothy Gallery and Seizure by Roger Hiorns are closed until further notice.”

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “The worst of the storms were over Huddersfield town centre, and it’s now gradually moving towards Leeds. It should brighten up throughout the rest of the day and we may even see some sunshine.”