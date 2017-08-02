The video will start in 8 Cancel

People travel from far and wide to visit Craig Limbert’s stunning garden.

And the 12-year project, which has seen the transformation of an overgrown slope to a breathtaking beautiful space, is soon to be open to the public once again.

Following extensive landscaping and renovation Craig Limbert and George Spencer opened their garden, Low Westwood in Low Westwood Lane, Golcar, last year. Overlooking the Huddersfield Canal it can be seen by canal walker and passing boat traffic and is an explosion of colour.

Now the duo have added substantial beds of Kniphofia (torch lily), Sambuca, Ligularia and Marigolds, creating what Craig describes as “a firework.” Craig has also created a curved, snake-like drystone wall complemented by a seeded grassy area.

Craig and George joined the National Open Garden Scheme, where people open their gardens to raise funds for good causes. In 2016 they welcomed more than 300 people and raised £1,700 for Macmillan Cancer Relief.

This Saturday (Aug 5) they follow suit, again for Macmillan, and expect to greet visitors from North Yorkshire, Manchester and beyond. They will be assisted by Craig’s sister Dawn, nephew Aidan as well as friends and neighbours. Admission for adults is £3. Children get in free.

