Huddersfield’s biggest ever charity store will open its doors this weekend.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Brackenhall has turned a former cinema on Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge, into a store that stretches over 4,500 square feet and opens its doors on Saturday.

Gareth Piece, Head of Trading at the hospice, said: “We’re very excited about our new superstore, not least because we now have a central hub for receiving and distributing donations, but quite simply a shop of this size will be a great income generator for us and a huge step forward in our mission to reach more children and families who need us.”

The grand opening will double as a family day out as there will be a storytelling corner, an upcycling stall to help spruce up any old furniture, cakes and refreshments along with a tombola.

The first 25 children through the doors will get a free teddy bear.

The store will be officially opened by 19-month-old Taneisha Thompkins, who has a complex heart disease that requires regular surgery.

The hospice has supported the toddler and her Bradford family from pregnancy and continues to support them now through baby groups at the hospice and providing respite at home.

A wide selection of furniture, household items, clothing, accessories, toys, music and books will be available.

One of the top charity shop buys internationally include a copy of the US Declaration of Independence – bought for $2.48 and sold on again for a whopping £331,335.

Other best finds include an original Philip Treacy bag, with an Andy Warhol Elvis print, bought for £20 which later attracted bids of up to £350,000, a Chinese bamboo pot dated betweeen 1662 and 1722 auctioned for £360,000 and a screen-print by modern artist Ben Nicholson which sold for more than £4,000.

The hospice already has eight charity shops across Kirklees and Calderdale with the closest one just two miles away in Lindley.

The Manchester Road store will be open Monday to Saturday 9am–5pm and Sunday 10am–4pm.