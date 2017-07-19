The video will start in 8 Cancel

The finishing touches are being made to the Piece Hall in Halifax ahead of its grand re-opening.

It’s two weeks to go until the re-opening of the Grade I listed Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day, August 1 after £19m of restoration work.

Calderdale Council and the team at the Piece Hall gave us at the Examiner a sneak peek around and unveiled more details about the opening and new tenants.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Clr Tim Swift, said: “The Piece Hall is a very special building, one of the real icons of Halifax and of Yorkshire.

“I’m delighted we’ve had the opportunity as a council to invest in the transformation which will help preserve this beautiful Grade I listed building for the enjoyment of future generations.

“Thanks to The Piece Hall Trust, the building has a sustainable future, with an exciting range of shops, cafes and bars and a cultural programme which will keep tempting people back.”

Nicky Chance Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, added: “Our Yorkshire Day event is all about giving the building back to the people after being closed for so long.

“There will be lots to do on the opening day with a free festival of events featuring local, regional and international artists kicking off in mid-August and running throughout the summer.”

And there’s a chance for you to get involved and ring the Piece Hall Bell.

A community champion can play an important part in the Yorkshire Day celebrations and ring the bell, echoing the first ever day of business in 1779 and heralding a new chapter for the magnificent Georgian structure.

Get your nominations in quick, entries close this Friday, July 21. Email competitions@thepiecehall.co.uk to nominate someone.

Here’s what you can expect on opening day, from 9.30am.

- New independent shops, cafes and bars will open – among them women’s clothing shops Jitterbug Jean and House of 925; confectioners Spogs & Spice and The Chocolate Box; Gin Lane, a gin shop and tasting venue; gift shop Brown Paper Bag; food establishments The Deli, ice cream parlour Blondin’s. Plus the Piece Hall Gallery and The Piece Hall Shop will offer a range of bespoke products featuring the work of some of Yorkshire’s finest artists and makers.

- Free family activities including trails, crafts, giant weaving, a heritage challenge and dressing up

- Actors portraying characters from The Piece Hall’s past

- Victorian-style photographic display by Emma Mitchell who’ll be on hand to talk about her work

- An exhibition by local artist, Jake Attree, The Piece Hall’s artist-in-residence who has documented the transformation project

- Performances from local musicians and artist

- Pop-up street food