A young boy was overjoyed and broke down in tears after his family clubbed together to buy him his best birthday present ever – a Huddersfield Town season ticket.

And now a video of Honley High School pupil Matthew Brown opening his 14th birthday present on Sunday has gone viral with more than 4,000 views.

His mum, Andrea Brown, of Crosland Moor who has three other children, said: “His dad, Andrew, a Liverpool fan from Meltham, myself, sister, Leah Brown, and his 25-year-old brother Levi all clubbed together to buy it but it was Levi who queued for 10 hours through the night to make sure of it.

“I knew he would cry but I didn’t know he would break down quite like that. It makes me well up every time I watch it. Andrew told him season tickets had sold out when he rang but didn’t realise Levi had queued up for him all night.

“Matthew has been to quite a few of the matches and his dad took him to Wembley which he loved. We got him a Barcelona and Liverpool shirts too though we haven’t got him a Town one yet!”

Town season tickets have become like gold dust after Town erased 45 years of hurt by winning at Wembley against Reading in May to win entry to the Premier League. Twenty thousand have been sold and only several hundred will be available for sale for punters most match days.