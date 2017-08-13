The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage breakdancer from Huddersfield is hoping to be selected for the Olympics.

Lewis Sharp, from Netherton, could compete in next year’s Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The 16-year-old has gotten through the first qualifying stage of Breaking for Gold, a competition to shortlist 24 breakers for the YOG.

His mum Paula said: “It’s exceptional because 12 months ago he was at the peak of his fitness and he got struck down with pneumonia.

“He got his lung drained and was off school for two months. He lost all his strength and stamina, as well as two stone in weight.

“He has built himself back up and it shows what focus he has. We are really proud, he’s phenomenal.”

The first of the three stages of the competition was ‘digital’, with breakers submitting a 40-second video showing off their skills.

Now, up to five breakers per country and per gender are proceeding to stage two, which will take place in October in Essen in Germany.

Next year will be the first time that breakdancing will be included in the YOG.

Lewis, who has been dancing for around five years, trains at Breakin’ Through in Leeds.

He goes to the gym at Lockwood Park Health and Fitness Club in Lockwood, where he filmed his video submission.

Along with his identical twin James, he previously attended Fidget Feet dance school in Huddersfield. They were both members of the Poco Loco street dance crew.