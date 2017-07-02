The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the moment violence flared in the centre of Holmfirth.

One man was badly hurt in the fracas which erupted on Saturday night.

Now police are appealing for witnesses after a man needed hospital treatment for a damaged jaw.

Det Insp Ian Thornes from Kirklees CID said the trouble flared in the Norridge Bottom area of the town at around 9.30pm.

He said it was unclear what had sparked the violence between a number of men.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted and suffering a fractured or dislocated jaw,” he said. “The incident has been reported to police and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch and tell us what they saw. It would appear to be an isolated incident.”

The video may help identify people who were involved.

Anyone who can help should phone Kirklees CID on 101 and quote crime reference 13170300604.