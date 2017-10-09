The video will start in 8 Cancel

A business owner is hoping someone will name this balaclava-clad criminal who tried to steal a colleague’s lorry.

Chris Betts has released video footage which shows an intruder attempting to steal a lorry from a locked yard Eastart industrial estate which he runs in Milnsbridge.

The thief, who is wearing a balaclava and appears to be carrying a tool, spends around 10-15 minutes trying to take the lorry before giving up.

Mr Betts said the lorry belonged to a hard-working tenant who was trying to run a small business.

“It looks like the thief has jemmied the lock on the van and then tried to steal it.

“Crimes like this really vex me because people are trying to earn an honest living. It really annoys me.”

The attempted break-in took place at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Betts said the video contained footage of a white van outside the yard on George Street which is thought to be the man’s accomplice.

Security at the industrial estate has now been stepped up, with extra CCTV cameras and razor wire being installed.

Mr Betts said such incidents caused a great deal of distress to the victims.

“It’s so frustrating. Doors and locks have to be replaced. Tenants have now set up a WhatsApp group and will be keeping an eye out for each other.”