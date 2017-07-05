Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of property entrepreneurs has unveiled its latest student living development – and confirmed plans for another town centre student flats scheme.

Members of the Pervaiz family launched their new company, SKA Developments Ltd, at a VIP event at their new luxury development, The Works at Standard House, Half Moon Street.

The family has sold its 40-year-old manufacturing operation SKA Textiles to focus on property development.

It has included a £2m-plus investment in the former Thatchers furniture store in Dundas Street, which was refurbished and opened in 2013 as Thread Works to provide a 40-bed high-spec student development.

The £5m-plus redevelopment of Standard House was carried out over 18 months and included adding two floors at roof level to the iconic building.

The Works now has three-bed, four-bed and studio accommodation along with communal space for 201 students with weekly rents ranging from about £100 to £160. The property is now almost fully let.

Facilities include fridge-freezers, dishwashers, cookers, wi-fi and toilets and showers. Essentials such as pots, pans, kettles and bedding can also be provided and SKA Developments managing director Zeb Pervaiz joked: “We’ve given the students everything bar the degree!”

Mr Pervaiz said plans had now been submitted to Kirklees Council for 50-bed luxury student accommodation in another block of property at the top of Dundas Street.

The scheme – representing a further £2.5m investment in the town centre – will see a third and fourth floor added to the building, which includes the shop unit formerly occupied by the Good Food Business opposite Huddersfield bus station.

Mr Pervaiz told guests: “We have been planning the launch of our new company for a while and couldn’t think of a better time than now, to coincide with opening the doors of our leading flagship development to date.”

He said: “In the last four years, we have invested £10m in the town centre, which shows we have confidence in the town.”

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council Cabinet Member for Investment and Regeneration said: “I am extremely pleased to see that long-standing successful local entrepreneurs are making a number of strategic investments in our town centre to bring some of our most impressive heritage buildings back into use.

“This refurbishment symbolises the rebirth of Huddersfield as a place to live in, study in, work in and trade in.”

Guests included Kirklees Mayor Clr Christine Iredale and consort Robert Iredale; Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Kevin Sharp and Prof Bob Cryan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.