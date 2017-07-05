A family of property entrepreneurs has unveiled its latest student living development – and confirmed plans for another town centre student flats scheme.

Members of the Pervaiz family launched their new company, SKA Developments Ltd, at a VIP event at their new luxury development, The Works at Standard House, Half Moon Street.

The family has sold its 40-year-old manufacturing operation SKA Textiles to focus on property development.

It has included a £2m-plus investment in the former Thatchers furniture store in Dundas Street, which was refurbished and opened in 2013 as Thread Works to provide a 40-bed high-spec student development.

The £5m-plus redevelopment of Standard House was carried out over 18 months and included adding two floors at roof level to the iconic building.

The Works now has three-bed, four-bed and studio accommodation along with communal space for 201 students with weekly rents ranging from about £100 to £160. The property is now almost fully let.

Facilities include fridge-freezers, dishwashers, cookers, wi-fi and toilets and showers. Essentials such as pots, pans, kettles and bedding can also be provided and SKA Developments managing director Zeb Pervaiz joked: “We’ve given the students everything bar the degree!”

Launch of student living at 'The Works' Standard House, Half Moon Street
Mr Pervaiz said plans had now been submitted to Kirklees Council for 50-bed luxury student accommodation in another block of property at the top of Dundas Street.

The scheme – representing a further £2.5m investment in the town centre – will see a third and fourth floor added to the building, which includes the shop unit formerly occupied by the Good Food Business opposite Huddersfield bus station.

Mr Pervaiz told guests: “We have been planning the launch of our new company for a while and couldn’t think of a better time than now, to coincide with opening the doors of our leading flagship development to date.”

He said: “In the last four years, we have invested £10m in the town centre, which shows we have confidence in the town.”

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council Cabinet Member for Investment and Regeneration said: “I am extremely pleased to see that long-standing successful local entrepreneurs are making a number of strategic investments in our town centre to bring some of our most impressive heritage buildings back into use.

“This refurbishment symbolises the rebirth of Huddersfield as a place to live in, study in, work in and trade in.”

Guests included Kirklees Mayor Clr Christine Iredale and consort Robert Iredale; Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Kevin Sharp and Prof Bob Cryan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.