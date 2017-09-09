Air cadets and RAF officers marched shoulder to shoulder to commemorate the Battle of Britain in 1940.
The parade through Huddersfield town centre on Saturday followed a service at St Peter’s Church.
Dozens of uniformed cadets and officers marched as shoppers lined the route.
There was a significant police presence including officers on horseback.
Cadet musicians played marching tunes as they led the parade.
The Battle of Britain lasted from July to October 1940, ending in a decisive British victory.