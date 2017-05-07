Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising stars and established artists flocked to Huddersfield over the weekend for the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival.

More than 30 acts from across the world played at the fifth annual event which centres on the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Ticket holders were also treated to workshops about strumming techniques, songwriting tips and the work of the legendary singer-songwriter George Formby.

Organiser Mary Agnes Krell said: “The fifth birthday of our festival has been the best yet.

“The UK debut of young Australian star Ryo Montgomery was, for many, a highlight. He truly brought the energy of Tommy Emmanuel’s music to Huddersfield.

“We are so proud to have been able to bring this festival to Huddersfield and cannot wait to do it again.”

The three-day ukulele festival is one of the biggest in the world.

Headliners at the Lawrence Batley Theatre included Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers, the Jashgawronsky Brothers and Tyrone.

Other venues included indie record store Vinyl Tap, where Ringo Music Bingo headlined, the Head of Steam pub, the Sportsman pub and the Cambridge Hotel.

The weekend’s line-up included other funky names such as Eat.My.Uke!, Opera-lele and The Boy With The Greyhound Tattoo.

Weekend tickets were priced at £46.