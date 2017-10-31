Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For a house said to be the most terrifying in the country, it certainly had a lot to live up to.

Even more so when you check it out on Google - because 30 East Drive is the most unassuming haunted house I’ve seen. No Gothic wrought iron gates. No creepy butler to open the door. Not even a sniff of a creepy turret.

The 1950s semi-detached home on an estate in Pontefract is as far from the stereotypes of haunted buildings as you get. And so it was with this intrigue that Examiner journalist Blake Welton and yours truly traipsed across the M62 to find out more.

Tours are run of the tiny house of terror nightly, and the evening we were there guests had come as far as Essex and south London to scope out what skeletons 30 East Drive had in its closet.

Phenomena is said to be some of the most violent and terrifying experienced, with reports of hard sceptics running in fear as objects are thrown and dark shapes appear.

It all started in the 1960s when one family were forced to move after a series of unexplained happenings culminated in 12-year-old Diane Pritchard being dragged up the stairs by an entity known only as ‘Fred’. A film called ‘When The Lights Went Out’ was even made of the family’s experiences.

No one has lived in the house since, and it’s now used for people carrying out supernatural tours.

So who would be stupid enough to go on one of those, having heard the above? Well me, obviously.

Blake and I - both hardened cynics - set out to stay the night at East Drive in the hopes of catching something spooky on Examiner cam.

Driving to Pontefract, we both felt uneasy. But walking into the dated living room on arrival felt underwhelming. The entire house is still decorated in 1960s style and feels like a time warp. It was almost - dare I say it - cosy.

The first thing to happen was a bump heard in the rooms upstairs as our guide for the night briefed us.

Further strange occurrences included motion detectors on the stairs going off and creepy black spots appearing on the camera on the same stairs as a group carried out a glass tipping exercise at the bottom.

We visited all the rooms in the house, calling out and inspecting electromagnetic field meters set up in the rooms. Unfortunately, none delivered in the way of anything unexplainable.

But despite this, the two of us joined the raft of others who didn’t last the full night - although not for the reasons you would think.

It seems it was not the presence of the dead perturbing others in the group at the house - rather the presence of two very-much-alive journalists hankering for a story. Blake and I were kindly asked to leave after two hours.

Blake said: “I’d give the night zero out of ten if we’re going off supernatural experiences. It just all felt like all hype. I’m not doubting some weird things have happened there - sadly they just didn’t happen for us.

“There are no gimmicks, so I’d still recommend a stay there if you’re really interested in the supernatural.”

So there you have it. An unusually quiet night at East Drive - or perhaps it was the ghosts who failed to be convinced by us, rather than vice versa.

Stays at 30 East Drive cost £59 per person and can be booked at www.hauntedhappenings.co.uk .