Boxing champ Tyrone Nurse is asking fans to help him find the van driver who reversed into his car... and then drove away.

The incident, on Tuesday afternoon, was caught on CCTV and shows a white van squeezing through parked vehicles on William Street in Crosland Moor, clipping Tyrone’s white Mercedes A-class, peeling off the back bumper, pausing, reversing, and straightening up. The driver then leaves the scene.

A frustrated and angry Tyrone posted on Facebook: “4 o’clock today while I’m out training in Tenerife... this ****** did this! Please share and contact if you can help or know of anyone. Registration would be good.”

Tyrone and his trainer, his father Chris Aston, are currently in Tenerife where he is training for the final defence of his British Super Lightweight title on October 21.

Breaking off to speak with the Examiner, the 27-year-old said he was “p***ed off” to discover what had happened.

“We only got here to Tenerife on Sunday. I found out an hour or two after it had happened. I had parked my car across from my dad’s house. When I saw the video I was shocked.

“Whoever did it took off my bumper. Obviously I’m p***ed off. It’s a bit sh***y, isn’t it?”

Tyrone will face Jack Catterall, from Chorley, in Leeds on October 21. He says the eight-day stint in Tenerife has given him greater focus and positivity towards his opponent.

“I am very confident. It’s the wrong sport to be in if you’re not.

“I am really excited about the fight. I have a plan for winning. The trainers are excellent – they have an A, B and C plan. If Plan A doesn’t work you can go to Plan B and C. If they don’t work you throw the kitchen sink at them (the other boxer).

“Everyone is different. Some people get nervous. I never have. I get a little bit of butterflies, but never nervous. I just get excited.

“If you get nervous you should turn it to your advantage. You can be excited by it or fired up by it.

“We’re doing a little bit of everything in Tenerife. A lot of running on the beach and swimming in the sea. I’m also recharging my batteries with the extra warmth.

“We will not ease up when we come back. It’ll be more prep. I am so ahead of my weight. I am normally about 10lbs higher. I’ll be training to keep my weight level and looking forward to fight night.”