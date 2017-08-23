The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s Huddersfield’s most famous landmark but that has not stopped people using it as a dumping ground for takeaway wrappers and drinks cans.

This was the scene which greeted Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson on Tuesday morning - dozens of items of rubbish, much of it a few feet from litter bins which were only partially full.

The litter included piles of cigarette ends, which can leach toxins into water, and lots of takeaway trash, beer cans, drinks bottles and cartons.

Andrew said: “Dropping litter is an age-old problem but this doesn’t make it any less annoying when you come across it, particularly when the site in question is somewhere as beautiful as Castle Hill.

“It seems obvious that people are driving up to Castle Hill, eating a takeaway and then just flinging the rubbish out of the window. There’s no excuse for it apart from people being bone idle.

“I picked up what I could and placed it in the bins.”

Tuesday’s litter-strewn scene is nothing new for Castle Hill.

Almondbury man Michael Thorley, 35, got so fed up of seeing the beauty spot ruined by litter he picked up 35kgs of rubbish and carried it to Huddersfield Town Hall.

Michael, a self-employed hairdresser, has urged people to take their litter home.