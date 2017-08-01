Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yes, you read it right - the humble Yorkshire pudding has gone stratospheric in celebration of Yorkshire Day!

Heart Yorkshire radio station, who set up the stunt, claims it's the first ever Yorkshire pud to make it 30km into the air, with presenter Dixie saying: "Yorkshire day is a big thing for us here in Yorkshire and we knew we had to do something out of this world to mark it.”

Heart Yorkshire listener Leanne Kitching won an on-air competition to send her face into space to represent Yorkshire alongside the pudding.

Leanne, from Doncaster, said: “It’s so crazy! I was listening to Heart Yorkshire at work and thought it was pretty cool, not something you hear every day and why wouldn’t I want my face in space with a Yorkshire Pudding?”

Dan Blaney from aerial photographers SentIntoSpace, who filmed the ascent, added: “When we received the call we just couldn’t resist; what better way to celebrate Yorkshire Day by sending the first Yorkshire pudding into space!”