A ‘substantial’ reward is being offered for information about thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen from a popular farm shop.

Three thieves, one of whom is thought to be female, stole a quad bike and garden tools from Broster’s Farm Shop in Haigh House Hill, Lindley Moor, last week.

They made off with a red Honda quad bike, as well as a Karcher pressure washer and a Kawasaki TD40 petrol garden strimmer.

The raid happened at around 2.30am on Friday, June 9.

Now, the Broster family, which own the farm shop, is offering a “substantial” reward for the names of the burglars and/or the return of the stolen items.

Linda Broster, an accountant for the shop, said: “When we opened the shop in the morning, we noticed that the equipment was missing then we checked the CCTV.

“The power washer was used everyday and it’ll cost £2,000 to replace.

“The quad bike was worth £5,500 and the garden strimmer was worth £500. All in all, it’s a loss of £8,000 for us.”

Anyone who recognises the culprits or sees the items for sale are asked to contact Frankie Broster, the shop’s administration assistant, on 01422 376117.