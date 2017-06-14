A ‘substantial’ reward is being offered for information about thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen from a popular farm shop.

Three thieves, one of whom is thought to be female, stole a quad bike and garden tools from Broster’s Farm Shop in Haigh House Hill, Lindley Moor, last week.

They made off with a red Honda quad bike, as well as a Karcher pressure washer and a Kawasaki TD40 petrol garden strimmer.

Quad bike allegedly stolen from Brosters Farm Shop

The raid happened at around 2.30am on Friday, June 9.

Now, the Broster family, which own the farm shop, is offering a “substantial” reward for the names of the burglars and/or the return of the stolen items.

Caught on Camera: West Yorkshire Police want to speak to these people - can you help?
Linda Broster, an accountant for the shop, said: “When we opened the shop in the morning, we noticed that the equipment was missing then we checked the CCTV.

“The power washer was used everyday and it’ll cost £2,000 to replace.

“The quad bike was worth £5,500 and the garden strimmer was worth £500. All in all, it’s a loss of £8,000 for us.”

Anyone who recognises the culprits or sees the items for sale are asked to contact Frankie Broster, the shop’s administration assistant, on 01422 376117.