Move over Lightning McQueen...
Pupils at Lindley Junior School have built, raced and timed their own model cars in a thrilling Grand Prix that marked the culmination of a year-long project.
With guidance from students at Salendine Nook High School 120 Year 5 children used computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacture (CAD/CAM) and a 3D printer to build cars, which were then drag-raced on a 12m track in the school hall.
Judges included experts from the RAF, the motorcycle industry and the engineering world.
Design and Technology Co-ordinator Jon Crosland said: “ As most schools are winding down, we are winding up. It’s a serious business – life or death!
“The children learn about engineering, business and work. Talking to the judges is like being on Dragon’s Den.”