Pink Moon lights up the sky in Leeds

Scenes outside court as 29 people to appear over

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video footage has emerged showing the moment youths ran into a road and opened the rear engine compartment of a bus – and pressed the emergency cut-off button.

The dashcam footage was captured by Steve Ward in Dewsbury and has been shared more that 700 times after it was posted on the Idiot UK Drivers Exposed Facebook page.

It captures the moment two teenagers run into High Road as the double decker Arriva Yorkshire bus pulls up to the junction with Wakefield Road next to the derelict McKinnons Mill.

The pair open the back panel of the bus exposing the mechanics, before hitting the emergency engine cut-off.

Many bus drivers commented on the post, claiming the tactic is a popular one used by child pranksters.

One driver even wrote he had his takings stolen when the bus was stopped on one of his shifts.