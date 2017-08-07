The video will start in 8 Cancel

A disused concrete water tower is to be transformed into a futuristic Grand Design style residence after securing planning permission.

The tower at Bar Lane, Flockton, hit the headlines more than a year ago when it came up for auction with a guide price of just £4,000.

Fierce bidding ensued and the structure sold for an incredible £110,000.

Now Huddersfield-based Acumen Designers & Architects have come up with this amazing scheme to turn what was a purely functional building into an eye-catching dwelling.

The water tower, built in the 1960s, was used by Yorkshire Water until it was decommissioned and put up for sale by auction.

The proposed scheme envisages a series of rectangular windows in the main part of the tower with the addition of a circular glass section below. A new entrance would also be added and the land on which the mushroom-like tower stands would be paved and landscaped.

The railed-off roof of the tower – with its panoramic views – would be retained.

Acumen have not disclosed the name of the owner of the tower, which attracted a high level of interest at the auction held in April last year by property agency Eddisons in Leeds.

It’s an exciting project for Acumen, headed by director Jeremy Child, which as shortlisted for honours in the National Housing Awards in 2013 for its work with Brockholes-based developer Conroy Brook on the Somersbury Court apartment development at Somerset Road, Almondbury.

Its other projects have included major residential developments, work on individual private houses, mill conversions, office schemes and retail conversions.