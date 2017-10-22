Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An artist is launching an exhibition of her work to raise funds for research into brain tumours after her father was diagnosed with one.

Victoria Shone, 41, from Elland, is staging an exhibition called Big Little Moments in the town’s CraftLocker Gallery Space on Southgate on Saturday, November 11.

The show will feature 30 pieces that have all been inspired by the positive outlook and optimism her father, Ian Shone, has shown since being diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma brain tumour in April 2013 at the age of 53.

After enduring invasive surgery and radiotherapy, Ian continues to suffer seizures due to the pressure caused by the tumour. Despite this, he has remained positive about the future and takes each day as it comes.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research which funds a network of Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving treatments for patients and finding a cure.

Victoria said: “This exhibition means a great deal to me as it is a way of celebrating my dad’s wonderful outlook on life.

“The title piece is called Big Little Moments and was designed around the simple things that people get joy from. The piece shows an explosion of words describing the small things that make them happy.

“I believe that is where happiness comes from, knowing that it is these little things that can actually make a difference to someone’s daily life.”

Victoria’s style is bold and colourful and created through using a range of materials including acrylic paint and ink pens. She has shown her work at various locations in the UK.

Ian said: “After being diagnosed with the tumour I have learned to take it one day at a time. I love the simple everyday things and try not to focus on the things I can’t do but to enjoy the things I can, like a short walk in the fresh air or some gardening.

“This positive outlook on life has made me really appreciate what is good in my life.”

Suzanne McKenna, Head of Community Fundraising (North) for Brain Tumour Research, said: “For too long brain tumours have been a neglected cancer.

“Stories like Ian’s remind us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

“The charity is striving to fund a network of seven dedicated research centres while challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in brain tumour research. We are extremely grateful to Victoria for helping to raise such vital funds to help us find a cure for this horrible disease, and we wish her all the best for opening night.”

Doors open at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 11, and all profits from the sale of the Big Little Moments piece will go directly to Brain Tumour Research, along with a percentage of the ticket sales from the launch event.

Tickets can be bought via www.craftlocker.co.uk or via Victoria's website .

People will have the opportunity to meet Victoria, as well as enjoy a special guest appearance from musician, The Captain of the Lost Waves, who will be playing a selection of songs.

The exhibition will be open to the public until New Year’s Eve.