Around 25,000 Town fans celebrated the club’s historic triumph at Wembley with a massive party in St George’s Square.

The fun began at the John Smith’s Stadium in Leeds Road after 5.30pm with the players travelling the short distance to the town centre on an open deck coach.

The atmosphere was electric and when AC/DC’s classic rock anthem Back in Black began blasting out over the sound system there was no stopping the party spirit.

Town players celebrated their new Premier League status on stage with head coach David Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle.

Amanda Senior, a wedding celebrant from Lepton said: “It’s a great day for Town and we all like a good party. It’s been a wonderful season.”

Joe Sutcliffe, a 47-year-old English teacher who used to play for Huddersfield Town youth team, said: “David Wagner is the German magician, the alchemist who turned the bottom of the table team into Premiership gold.”

While Christine Talbot, Calendar YTV presenter, showed off some dance moves on the stage.

She said: “I think it’s fantastic. A party to end all parties!”

Fans who waited to the see the Town players at the stadium took their chance to hop onto the open top bus for a quick look around. And some were lucky enough to get a chat with chairman Dean Hoyle.

Mark Cooney, 27, of Dalton, praised Town players for their “cool heads” at Wembley.

He is looking forward to seeing Manchester United and Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He said: “There are so many good teams I am spoilt for choice.”

And Richard Gee, 59, a Terrier for 40 years, said: “I have never seen anything like this and I never thought I would see it. It was Dean Hoyle’s dream and I have so much respect for that man.”

Town centre police sergeant and keen Town fan Mandy Mellor said a colleague had told her 25,000 fans had crowded into the square.

“It’s fabulous” she said.

Neil Brook, a retired postman from Crosland Moor, waxed nostalgic saying how he remembered being lifted over the Leeds Road turnstile by his dad Ben in 1952. He said: “I can’t wait for the party to start.”

Lifelong Town fan Dale Abbott of Netherton joked: “Party time! I can’t stop smiling never mind Smile a While!”

Bruce Travis, landlord of the King’s Arms in the square, said the economic impact of Premier League status “was a great opportunity” for the town to take advantage.

What does Premier League promotion mean for Huddersfield as a club - and as a town?

And retired commercial lawyer Simon Anderson, 51, of Lindley added: “I think it’s the boost that the town needs and I only hope the decision-makers of Kirklees get their act together and ride in on the back of it.”