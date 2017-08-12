Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans descended on London again today in party mood just 75 days after winning promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

Thousands of Terriers supporters were up at the crack of dawn to head for Crystal Palace and the club’s first top flight game in 45 years.

Fans travelled by plane, train, coach and car and took to social media to celebrate a return to the capital.

David Storrie tweeted: “Never thought I would see this day. On my way to the Palace to see @htafcdotcom in the Premier League #History.”

Louise Pollard sipped from her Terriers mug and wrote: “And we are......Pre #match brew before the trip to @CPFC Never thought I’d see this day. Come on @htafcdotcom. Let’s do this!”

DavidShaw travelled on a Virgin train and tweeted: “Elite travel for elite football #htafc #utt #premierleague.”

Steven Wright was also letting the train take the strain and said: “First time on a @VirginTrains impressed! #awaydays Huddersfield at palace.”

The motorways were busy too and HTFC World tweeted a picture of two blokes in a vintage car apparently heading South.

The picture was captioned: “Bloody hell. Last time this pair went to an away game, Clem Stephenson was manager #htafc #PartTimeP1ers.”

Phil Hargreaves wished the team all the best and said: “So today’s the day that little old Huddersfield make their debut in the best football league in the world! Do us proud boys.”

Andy Needham said: “We really are on our way, 45 years in the making, enjoy every second Town fans!”

Town fan Rob Stewart was sporting his Premier League T-shirt outside a house in Bristol – painted blue and white!

Marko tweeted: “Happy Premier League Day Town fans! The day we never thought would arrive just has! Win with grace and lose with dignity.”

Sian Patrick tweeted: “Got an American sat on the train with us. If she doesn’t know about #htafc then she will by the time we get to London.”

Many Town fans were envious of those with tickets for Selhurst Park.

One who couldn’t make it was celebrity Town fan Reece Dinsdale who tweeted: “The day is finally upon us. Our time has come. ‘Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war!!!’”

He was asked on Twitter by Andrew Marr – NOT the BBC journalist – if he was heading to the game.

He replied: “I SO wish! Otherwise engaged, unfortunately. Newcastle first up for me. Have a magnificent day... and bring home the points, would you?