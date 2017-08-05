Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had a weapon held to his throat and his wallet and phone stolen in a violent robbery.

The man was walking near the Old Goods Yard in Station Road, Marsden, at about 11.15pm on Friday when he noticed a man walking in front of him.

He was then grabbed from behind by a second suspect and something was held up to his throat.

The suspects demanded money and his mobile phone, which the victim handed over to them and they ran away.

Items taken were a black Samsung Galaxy S6 phone in a black case and a wallet with cash and cards.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 18-20, short blonde hair and he was wearing a dark Adidas zip up top and jeans.

Detective Constable Craig Foulkes, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, thankfully he was not left with any injuries.

“We are appealing for any information about this incident to assist with our enquiries. If anyone noticed anyone in the vicinity matching the description, I would urge you to come forward and contact the police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170358831 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

