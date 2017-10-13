Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like we might be seeing the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia over the next couple of days.

Today in Huddersfield the Met Office is predicting rain for most of the day, getting heavier later into the evening - but it’s not going to be that chilly, with temperatures dropping only as low as 17c.

Tomorrow will start off drizzly but clear up around 9am, with some sunshine in the late afternoon and evening and highs of 17c.

Sunday looks to be a nice day, with sunshine and white cloud in the morning, becoming sunnier into the afternoon.

And on Monday temperatures look set to reach 20c.

However, the storm system linked to Hurricane Ophelia is due to arrive in the UK on Monday - which could mean frequent outbreaks of rain and blustery winds of 40-50mph.