A weather forecast predicts that a humid week will lead to a weekend of rain.

Monday to Thursday will see highs of 19 and 20°C followed by showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The weekend will still be warm though, with highs of 16 and 17°C.

Continuing on from the overcast sky today, this evening (Monday) is likely to see rain.

A bright sky will be deceiving tomorrow morning (Tuesday) because it will lead to hail and even thunder at lunchtime before returning to a sunny sky in the evening.

Wednesday’s sky should be consistently white with clouds and a low chance of rain. Thursday will be similar with a bit more sun.

Lunchtime on Friday sets the tone for the weekend with 60% chance of showers at lunchtime followed by 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Saturday will have sunny intervals but chances of light showers.

Sunday will be overcast with a 40% chance of rain in the evening.