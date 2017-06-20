Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is set to be hit by thunderstorms as the hot weather returns on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Yorkshire and Humber region which covers Huddersfield.

They have said the warning will be in place from 3am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday.

The spokesman said it could result in localised flooding with thunder, lightning and there is even a chance of hail storms.

They said: "Bouts of rain, heavy and thundery at times, will move in from the west to affect parts of southern Scotland and northern England from the early hours of Wednesday.

"More extensive thunderstorms may then break out over a larger part of England and Wales from late Wednesday afternoon onwards into Wednesday night, leading to torrential downpours, frequent lightning and a chance of hail.

"This could result in some disruption, more likely from late Wednesday afternoon, which may include sudden localised flooding of transport routes, homes and businesses."

The storms will hit the town as the sun is set to return and temperatures will rocket to between 26c and 28c again.