Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is to be hit with a spell of heavy winds over the next two days. after a mild weekend

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather warning for the region from Monday through to Tuesday as the tail winds of ex-Hurricane Ophelia get set to sweep across West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester – something of a disappointment

Weather experts say strong gales could affect public transport, power supplies and even mobile phone receptions.

The warning is from midday tomorrow (Monday) through to 3pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office said: “A spell of very windy weather is likely on Monday in association with ex-Ophelia. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

The winds could reach speeds of up to 80mph across central Scotland and parts of north-west England, with tidal waves possible. Ireland is expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Despite the forecast, Huddersfield has enjoyed glorious October sunshine over the weekend with tops of 20 degrees - unusually warm for this time of year.

Dr Dave Reynolds, senior forecaster of The Weather Channel, said there is a danger to life, especially for parts of Ireland, with moderate risk to structural damage likely and high risk of trees being uprooted.

He added: “Branches will be torn off many trees, roads will be blocked by falling debris and flooding and blackouts are likely as debris fall on the low voltage distribution network and (moderate risk) lower circuits of the transmission network.”

(Image: PA)

The colossal storm system is currently thundering through the Atlantic Ocean in a north-easterly direction. Cold sea temperatures mean Ophelia will not be strong enough to be labelled as a hurricane when it reaches the UK, instead it will be extra-tropical.

The arrival of Ophelia will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987.

Up to 18 people were killed and 15 million trees uprooted while 115mph winds resulted in more than £1billion damage across the south of England.