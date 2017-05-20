Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town have come a long way this season to get to Wembley.

And lifelong fan Tim Eddison will be travelling a fair distance to watch them when they take on Reading in the Championship play-off final on May 29.

Tim, 42, and fiancee Donna Rayne, 39, of Cleckheaton, fly to Italy tomorrow (SAT) in readiness for their own big match – their wedding at Lake Garda which takes place on Thursday, June 1.

But Tim and Donna’s brother Dean will interrupt wedding preparations to fly back and cheer on David Wagner’s team at Wembley. Dean’s sons Elliott, 17, Harry, 13, and Alfie, nine will join them, but Tim and Donna’s boys Charlie, five and five-month-old Joseph and Donna’s daughter Jessica Featherstone, 15, who will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, will stay in Italy.

Tim, who works for Halifax Bank in Cleckheaton, said: “We’re booked on a flight to arrive at 8am at Heathrow on the day of the match and the return flight at 8.05 in the evening back to Italy. The airport is about two-and-a-half hours from where we are staying. The flight is at 6am so we will be leaving the hotel at 2am. The match kicks off at 3pm so if it goes to penalties we’re in trouble!”

Tim said they had booked the wedding trip about two months ago because the airline tickets were cheap – despite realising that Town could be involved in post-season drama.

He said Donna was happy for him to make the 1,200-mile round trip.

“She says I should treat it as my stag do,” he said. “We’ve known each other since we were 10. I lived and worked in New Zealand for nine years and we ‘met’ again on Facebook.”

Tim came home to visit his mum and spent time with Donna during his stay before they got together when he returned permanently.

Commenting on his football alliance, Tim said: “I’ve watched Town since I was five. I was on the terrace at the Leeds Road ground on my dad’s shoulders and later I was in the Cowshed for many a year.”

He has fond memories of the Town team under manager Mick Buxton with players including Brian Stanton, David Burke and Terry Curran.

And he is confident that the Terriers can go all the way ay Wembley.

“I think they can swing it,” he said. “I’m predicting a 2-1 with Izzy Brown scoring the winner.”